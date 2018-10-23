Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins plays down injury fears

Andrew Wiggins is confident he will be able to play in midweek

Andrew Wiggins insists the thigh injury he sustained in Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Indiana Pacers is not serious.

The Toronto-born small forward saw his involvement in Minnesota's 101-91 win in Minneapolis restricted to just nine minutes, as he limped off the court with a thigh injury.

Wiggins appeared to suffer a dead leg which the team later described as a right quadriceps contusion.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the game they would assess Wiggins' injury on a day-to-day basis. The Timberwolves are at Toronto on Wednesday night.

Image: Wiggins has averaged almost 20 points a game during his career

Wiggins is a former No 1 draft pick and has the second longest active games streak in the league. He last missed a game in November 2015.

Wiggins was upbeat about his chances of making the game against Toronto, who are the only team to have won four from four this season.

"I'm good. I'm feeling better," Wiggins said after the game.

"Got a lot of treatment throughout the game. We have a good training staff, so I think I'll be cool."

