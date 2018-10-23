Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins plays down injury fears

Tuesday 23 October 2018 07:34, UK

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 22: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on October 22, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Image: Andrew Wiggins is confident he will be able to play in midweek

Andrew Wiggins insists the thigh injury he sustained in Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Indiana Pacers is not serious.

The Toronto-born small forward saw his involvement in Minnesota's 101-91 win in Minneapolis restricted to just nine minutes, as he limped off the court with a thigh injury.

Wiggins appeared to suffer a dead leg which the team later described as a right quadriceps contusion.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the game they would assess Wiggins' injury on a day-to-day basis. The Timberwolves are at Toronto on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Buttler talk after a foul called against the San Antonio Spurs
Image: Wiggins has averaged almost 20 points a game during his career

Wiggins is a former No 1 draft pick and has the second longest active games streak in the league. He last missed a game in November 2015.

Wiggins was upbeat about his chances of making the game against Toronto, who are the only team to have won four from four this season.

"I'm good. I'm feeling better," Wiggins said after the game.

"Got a lot of treatment throughout the game. We have a good training staff, so I think I'll be cool."

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA

© 2018 Sky UK

We use cookies to give you the best experience. If you do nothing we'll assume that it's ok.