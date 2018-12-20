Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine out for up to four weeks

Zach LaVine has been enjoying career-highs but his season has been hampered by injury

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for two to four weeks as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

LaVine is enjoying the season of his career, averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game - all career highs - in the 28 games he has played.

But he will have to wait a while before he can try to improve those figures, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has revealed.

"We've gotten all the information we need to," said Boylen told reporters.

"We feel safe saying that's kind of where it's at."

LaVine suffered the injury, a sprain of the deltoid ligament, during Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Orlando Magic in Mexico City.