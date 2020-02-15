Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA All-Star Weekend: Take the challenge and play our quiz

Watch the All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night live on Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 15 February 2020 07:52, UK

Giannis and LeBron come up against each other in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
Image: Giannis and LeBron come up against each other in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Do you know your All-Star Game Most Valuable Players from your Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contest winners? Then take the challenge and play our All-Star Weekend quiz.

From vintage performances from Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to the high-scoring modern-day dominance of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the NBA All-Star Game has showcased the skills of league's best players for more than 60 years.

Live NBA: All-Star Saturday Night

Sunday 16th February 1:00am

Beyond the All-Star Game itself, many young superstars have announced themselves to the world with signature performances in the Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contests.

Live NBA: 69th All-Star Game

Sunday 16th February 11:00pm

How much do you know about the All-Star Weekend? Test your knowledge with our All-Star trivia challenge.

You can watch NBA All-Star Weekend live on Sky Sports Arena, including All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests in the early hours of Sunday morning (1am).

The main event, the 69th NBA All-Star Game, rounds off the weekend in the early hours of Monday morning (1am). Sky Sports coverage commences at 11pm on Sunday night.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK