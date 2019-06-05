Anthony Davis set to leave New Orleans Pelicans as franchise listen to offers

Anthony Davis set to leave New Orleans Pelicans as franchise listen to offers

Anthony Davis looks set to leave the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are prepared to listen to offers for disgruntled star Anthony Davis, according to reports.

Live NBA: Toronto @ Golden State Thursday 6th June 2:00am

Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, sat down with the team's new executive vice-president of basketball operations David Griffin last week to discuss his future.

But it is believed Davis will not back down from the trade demand he made in January, with the Pelicans now prepared to let the player go.

When Davis requested a trade in January, the Los Angeles Lakers were widely linked, but no deal was made before the February trade deadline.

Davis, a six-time All Star, played only sparingly after the deadline and did not appear at all over the final seven games.

The No 1 overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft, Davis has averaged 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over his first seven seasons with the New Orleans franchise.

However, he produced averages of 25.9 points and 12 rebounds in 56 games in 2018-19, the lowest number of games played in his career.

Davis is due to become a free agent in July 2020 but the team do not have to trade him before the June 20 draft or the start of the season.

Instead, the Pelicans could choose to hang on to Davis until next February's trade deadline.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.