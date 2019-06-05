Los Angeles Lakers hire Lionel Hollins as assistant coach

Former Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets coach Lionel Hollins is set to join the LA Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired former Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets coach Lionel Hollins for Frank Vogel's staff.

Hollins, 65, is set to join Jason Kidd as an assistant coach to Vogel, who landed the Lakers job last month.

Hollins has the highest number of wins in Grizzlies history, compiling a 214-201 record with three post-season appearances before parting ways after the 2012-13 season.

He replaced Kidd as coach of the Nets and took them to the playoffs in 2014-15, but was let go after a 10-27 start in 2015-16.

Kidd, 46, compiled a 183-190 record as head coach with Brooklyn (2013-14) and the Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18).

The Lakers are coming off a 37-45 season under former coach Luke Walton and have not been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.

