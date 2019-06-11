RJ Barrett says his wish is to be drafted by the New York Knicks

RJ Barrett says his wish is to be drafted by the New York Knicks

RJ Barrett in action for Duke in the NCAA Tournament

Duke All-American forward RJ Barrett is widely projected to be drafted No 3 by the New York Knicks, and that's fine by him.

"I won't be meeting with any other teams," he told reporters after working out for the Knicks on Monday. "So, it's this and then the draft. ... This is the place I want to be. I hope they draft me."

Duke team-mate Zion Williamson is a near-lock to go No 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Murray State point guard Ja Morant the likely second pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a 6ft 7in freshman for the Blue Devils in 2018-19.

"I can do everything on the court," he said, when asked about what he wanted to show the Knicks on Monday. "Pass, shoot, dribble, score."

The draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.