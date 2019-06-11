Drake consoles Kevin Durant as injured Warriors star leaves Game 5 Watch Raptors @ Warriors Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (2am)

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake consoled injured Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant as the All-Star left Game 5 after suffering an Achilles injury.

Durant was making his return to the court after a month-long absence owing to a calf injury and looked in good touch early on, racking up 11 points including a trio of three-pointers.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Durant got hurt on a dribble on the right wing, coming up lame on a crossover move and falling to the floor. He grabbed the back of his leg, appeared to grab below the calf and move toward the Achilles area, and needed help to limp to the bench area.

Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals three minutes into the second quarter after suffering an Achilles injury

As Durant was helped from the court towards the locker room, he was briefly consoled by Drake, who left his courtside seat to put an arm around the shoulder of the Warriors star.

Other Raptors fans were not as magnanimous as the hip hop artist, cheering the sight of the limping Durant leaving the court.

Some Toronto players, including Kyle Lowry, urged those fans to stop.

When the injury happened, a number of NBA players reacted on Twitter quickly both to the injury, and to the sound of some Toronto fans cheering when Durant got hurt.

Draymond Green called the Raptors fans 'classless' for cheering the injury suffered by Kevin Durant

"Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man," Philadelphia center Joel Embiid wrote.

Even without Durant, the Warriors were able to stave off elimination as a combined 57 points from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson enabled them to edge a 106-105 win.

Curry used his post-game interview to praise Durant's effort in the early phases of the game.

"He gave us what he had," Curry said. "He went out there and sacrificed his body."

Game 6 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Friday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

