Draymond Green says Toronto Raptors fans 'classless' for cheering injury to Kevin Durant

Draymond Green labelled the Toronto Raptors fans as 'classless' after sections of the home crowd cheered Kevin Durant's injury and exit from Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant, making his first Warriors appearance after a month-long absence with a calf injury, started the game brightly and nailed all three of his three-point attempts as Golden State held a 39-34 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

With 9:49 remaining in the period, Durant hurt himself on a right-wing dribble, coming up lame on a crossover move and falling to the floor. He grabbed the back of his leg, appeared to grab below the calf and move toward the Achilles area, and needed help from team-mates to limp to the bench area and more help to get back to the Warriors' locker room.

As Durant was leaving the floor, cheers rang out in the ScotiaBank Arena. Raptors players Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam all motioned to the crowd to stop.

Despite losing their star, the Warriors dug deep to record a 106-105 win and force a Game 6, which will take place in Oakland in the early hours of Friday morning live on Sky Sports Arena.

Speaking after the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green expressed his surprise at the initial reaction to Durant's injury.

"That was crazy," he said. "I've always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I've encountered, but that was classless.

"You could feel the life go right out of us [when Durant left the game]. [Stephen Curry] spoke to everybody, told everyone to stay locked in and do this for Kevin. We did a good job of staying together and leaning on each other."

Warriors big man Kevon Looney, himself playing through a right shoulder injury, explained how Durant's exit had galvanised the team.

"Kevin was a big help, a big spirit-boost in that first half," he said. "Him going down like that was tough on us but we wanted to go out there and win for him. He had put his career on the line to go out there and help us win and you've got to respect that. We wanted to complete the mission for him.

"It shows the chemistry and the family style of our team. We all care about each other. We all fight injuries. We all put our bodies on the line to win this championship.

"It was an emotional moment, it's always tough to see a guy get hurt. But he's going to work his way back and be Kevin Durant again."

Reserve Golden State guard Quinn Cook echoed Looney's sentiments.

"We had to have his back," he said. "What he did tonight, I can't really put it into words. That's what kind of team-mate he is. Guys just wanted to get it done for him tonight."

Durant's All-Star team-mate Curry, who scored a game-high 31 points, hailed the team spirit Golden State utilised to hold on for victory.

"It wasn't pretty in the second half but we made enough plays," he said. "Klay made some big shots. DeMarcus gave us some great minutes.

"Prayers out to 'KD'. He gave us what he could and we hope he makes a speedy recovery. That's the MO of our team. He sacrificed his body for us and I just feel bad for him. I've got a lot of emotions right now.

