Thierry Henry's NBA breakdown: Toronto Raptors a game away from beating Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors will seal their first NBA title if they win Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors. Thierry Henry gave his courtside verdict…

What do you make of the Raptors?

Don't underestimate what Danny Green brought to this team. Kawhi Leonard knows what it takes to win but your supporting cast needs to be on point for you to win a title. Big stars will always do what they are supposed to do. They need to bring themselves up to the level of Leonard.

Have the Raptors' transitions caught the Warriors off guard?

The Raptors are unorthodox especially in the way that they switch at the defensive end. When a team wants that first title they are difficult to stop.

I remember Cleveland coming back from 1-3 down. When the desire is like that, it is difficult to stop.

How do the Raptors complete a famous win?

Don't be scared to win - this sometimes freezes you. You look at the [score]: 'two minutes left and we are five points up' and suddenly it freezes you.

What will happen to Leonard in the offseason?

It is difficult to call. I have seen things for 15 years in the NBA - this guy will never leave, then this guy will never leave!

You have to see both sides. People always talk about: 'how can he leave the franchise?'

But when a franchise gets rid of a player, nobody cries for the player.

So sometimes it is fair that players can have a choice - pick and choose where they want to go.

If they win their first title, Leonard and his team will be remembered.

Your memories of this series so far…

The shot of Kawhi against the Sixers, they beat the Bucks who were the best team in the NBA this year.

