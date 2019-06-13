Kia Nurse and Asia Durr star as New York Liberty beat Minnesota Lynx

Highlights of the Minnesota Lynx's visit to the New York Liberty in the WNBA

Kia Nurse scored 26 points and Asia Durr added a career-high 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Nurse had 11 of her points in the fourth quarter and the Liberty (2-4) held off a few Lynx rallies.

Minnesota got to 61-58 before Nurse hit a three-pointer as the Liberty scored 10 of the next 14 points to build a 71-62 lead.

Image: Kia Nurse initiates the Liberty offense against the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx rallied within four, but Durr made a spectacular move, splitting two defenders and scoring with 20 seconds left to seal the win.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota (4-3), who have dropped three of their last four games.

The win was the second straight for New York, which had a 17-game losing streak before Sunday's victory over Las Vegas.

New York used a 14-2 run spanning the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter to turn a 9-8 lead into a 13-point advantage.

Durr was a big part of that spurt as the rookie surpassed her previous career-high of 12 points before half-time. She finished the opening 20 minutes with 14 points as New York led 38-28 at the break.

Fowles moved into the top 20 on the WNBA career scoring list, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin in the first quarter for 20th. The Lynx star has 5,025 points.

