Klay Thompson suffers torn ACL in Game 6 loss, Golden State Warriors confirm

Klay Thompson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Golden State Warriors' series-ending loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the team has confirmed.

Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed the development to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Warriors themselves then confirmed the injury.

Recovery times vary, but ACL tears typically take six months to rehab, with additional needed after that period to regain full strength and mobility.

The Warriors guard suffered the injury with about two minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was attempting to score a fast-break layup when he was fouled from behind by Raptors shooting guard Danny Green, who was attempting to block Thompson's shot.

The 29-year-old landed awkwardly and fell to the court, grabbing his knee.

Thompson, a key part of the Warriors championship-winning teams in 2015, 2017 and 2018, was the hottest player on the court on Thursday before his injury. He left the game with 30 points, more than any other Golden State player.

Thompson was helped off the court, returning briefly to make two free throws (had he not taken them, he would have been unable to return to the game if passed fit to play).

After Thompson then returned to the locker room, the Warriors announced he was unable to take any further part in the game.

Television coverage later captured him walking with the aid of crutches.

Thompson's injury came one game after his team-mate Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles tear, which is expected to keep him sidelined for all of next season.

