Jimmy Butler to test free agency by opting out of Philadelphia 76ers contract - reports

Jimmy Butler salutes the fans in Philadelphia after leading the 76ers to a Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler intends to test free agency by opting out of a $19.8m player option, according to a report citing NBA sources.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers were prepared for Butler's decision and "remain adamant" about keeping the 29-year-old with the team.

Philadelphia acquired Butler in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves early last season. The eight-year pro went on to average 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 55 games with the Sixers.

1:22 Jimmy Butler scored 30 points and 11 rebounds as he stars for the Philadelphia 76ers in their Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors

Butler will be one of the top free agents on the market, and the Los Angeles Lakers have "genuine interest" in signing Butler, sources told Yahoo.

0:25 Jimmy Butler makes a clutch mid-range jump shot to seal victory for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics

Philadelphia is trying to retain its veteran production around youngsters Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. In addition to Butler likely hitting the market, another 76ers' trade addition from last season, Tobias Harris, is a free agent.

Butler has career averages of 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.

