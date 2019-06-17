Please select your default edition
WNBA: Connecticut Sun beat Seattle Storm to notch 12th straight home win

Monday 17 June 2019 07:17, UK

Alyssa Thomas shoots a free throw against Seattle
Image: Alyssa Thomas shoots a free throw against Seattle

Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points and Shekinna Stricklen added 16 as the Connecticut Sun won their franchise-record 12th straight home game, beating the Seattle Storm 81-67 on Sunday.

Seattle Storm 67-81 Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas shoots over the Seattle Storm defense 1:52
Highlights from the Seattle Storm's visit to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA

The Sun led 56-54 heading into the fourth quarter when Thomas scored the first four points to spark a 10-2 run that gave Connecticut a double-digit advantage. The Storm could only get within eight the rest of the way.

Connecticut (8-1) broke the franchise mark of 11 consecutive regular-season home victories set in 2004-05. The last loss at home was against Seattle on July 20. That does not include the playoff loss to Phoenix in the second round. Connecticut has won six straight overall.

Natasha Howard scored 20 points for Seattle (5-4).

Las Vegas Aces 80-75 Minnesota Lynx

Kayla McBride attacks off the dribble against Minnesota 1:35
Highlights from the Las Vegas Aces' trip to face the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA

Kayla McBride scored seven of her 22 points in a 14-3 closing run and Las Vegas overcame a sloppy start to beat Minnesota.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points, including a career-high tying five three-pointers. Liz Cambage scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and A'ja Wilson finished with 13 points for Las Vegas (4-3).

Dantas tied her career high with 22 points for the Lynx (4-5). They have lost four in a row and five of six.

