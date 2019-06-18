Ja Morant will provide a spark to ignite any NBA team

He might not have been good enough to be a one-and-done college athlete. The strength of schedule in the Ohio Valley Conference might not have been great compared to others. And Murray State might have only reached the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness. But nobody is sleeping on Ja Morant.

There is little doubt that Zion Williamson will be taken with the first pick in the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. The drop-off after Williamson makes many believe that the Draft is one of the weakest it's been for a few years, and yet Morant is leading the pack of chasing players on that next tier.

Scoring during his sophomore season at Murray State doubled his rookie year up to 24.5 points, his assists rocketed up to 10 and his defensive instincts improved to increase his steals to 1.8 per game. All this was achieved in just two extra minutes each contest throughout the season.

That's not to say the whole season was an improvement, as another area that doubled was Morant's turnovers. Throughout the season, he managed 40 more assists than his nearest rival, but also led the nation in losing the ball. The regularity of these came from a tendency to over-dribble, and being a combination of too ambitious and nonchalant with his passing.

This is an issue, but when the passes reach their target, they provide a spark that ignites a team. Murray State didn't get far in the Men's NCAA Tournament, but equally, they possibly shouldn't have got as far as they did. His team went 16-2 in the conference and 28-5 overall, and Morant's exciting passing got players easy baskets who struggled to create their own shot. He helped the team score points when they wouldn't have normally, securing a handful of extra wins throughout the year.

He is a good rebounder, finishing with the second-most on his team at 5.7 per game. Because of this, there are comparisons to the likes of Russell Westbrook, but his quick feet and large wingspan - at 6'7 - means that he has the tools to be a better defender.

That doesn't mean it will work out that way, and you only have to look at the defense of John Wall - another 6ft 3in guard with physical gifts - to know that it comes down to mindset. In this regard, Morant's on-ball determination offers occasional positive signs, but is lack of awareness and focus on defense is concerning. In a more advanced defensive NBA system with a lower offensive burden to carry, there is room for improvement.

Morant has a great first step and can get tricky with the ball. A good sleight of hand helps him throw defenders off and when he can get into the teeth of a defense, his team can score. He doesn't shy away from contact - he occasionally he jumps over the top of it - and has the strength to absorb punishment and finish or get off a good pass to the perimeter for an open shot.

His own long-range scoring is a concern. A high release is often essential to great three-point shooting - you only have to look at the difference between Lonzo Ball's college shooting stats and the NBA to see how his low starting position makes it harder to get the ball over the outstretched arms of an elite athlete.

Morant's form is different, but his arms flick forward rather than up, making it easier to scout and defend in the NBA. His numbers aren't terrible - last season he took 4.8 per game and shot 36 per cent from the arc - but expect a tougher defense to limit the amount of times he takes open threes on the next level.

One thing that puts Morant above the rest of the crowd is his work ethic. He wasn't well recruited to college, didn't stand out during his first season, and the team he played for was based in a tough-nosed, working-class part of Kentucky.

Compared to others who might be taken in the same part of the draft - such as RJ Barrett with Duke, the ultimate college of high expectations - the way Morant has grown into one of the best players in the country is an appealing enough story to attract the eyes and hearts of the another tough-nosed hard-working community, such as the Memphis Grizzlies, with the No 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

If he slips down the Draft, it shouldn't be outside the top three picks, and he'd do well in New York. In Mirin Fader's profile piece on Morant for Bleacher Report, it became clear that the guard is comfortable being a leader and working with the media. He doesn't hog the limelight but there is a confidence in him that could work well with a small or large media market.

Wherever he ends up, expect excitement, but prepare for moments of frustration.

