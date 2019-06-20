WNBA: Courtney Vandersloot leads Chicago Sky to win over New York Liberty

Highlights from the Chicago Sky's visit to the New York Liberty in the WNBA

Courtney Vandersloot had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83

Vandersloot wanted the ball in her hands with the game on the line. She hit five of six free throws in the final 37.2 seconds to help Chicago get over the line on Wednesday night.

"That's how you win games. Everyone says free throws are how you win games," said Vandersloot. "We had the people willing to knock some shots down. That's how you win down the stretch."

The Sky led 61-56 after the third quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead. New York (3-6) got to 82-78 with just under two minutes left.

Amanda Zahui B missed a fast-break lay-up and then Cheyenne Parker was fouled with 1:31 left. She made both free throws as the Sky made 9-of-10 from the line in the final 91 seconds to seal the win their fourth straight game.

"It's good we're on a nice little run," Vandersloot said. "Nice to have a couple of road wins. Came into this season confident. We knew what we had. Knew what we could be. Just a matter of proving it to everyone else."

Parker and Allie Quigley each had 13 points for the Sky (5-2).

Asia Durr scored 19 points to lead New York and Tina Charles added 16.

Chicago led 14-10 midway through the first quarter before holding the Liberty to just one basket over the rest of the quarter. The Sky led 20-12 after the period and were up 41-34 at the half.

Kia Nurse looked to have hurt her lower leg with just over two minutes left in the first half. She sat out the rest of the half, but started the third quarter and played most of the final 20 minutes.

Nurse brushed off the injury talk after the game saying she was fine.

"I didn't get injured today, not sure why everyone keeps asking me that," the second-year guard said with her left foot wrapped in ice.

