Zion, Morant, Barrett: NBA Draft lottery picks assessed and graded

Former Duke team-mates RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson pose after all being selected in the Top 10 of the 2019 NBA Draft

From Zion Willamson at No 1 to Romeo Langford at No 14, read analysis and grades for each of the lottery picks selected the 2019 NBA Draft.

2019 NBA Draft - Lottery picks 1. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

2. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

3. RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

4. De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks via New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

6. Jarrett Culver (Minnesota Timberwolves via Phoenix Suns)

7. Coby White (Chicago Bulls)

8. Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans Pelicans via Atlanta Hawks)

9. Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards)

10. Cam Reddish (Atlanta Hawksvia Dallas Mavericks)

11. Cameron Johnson (Phoenix Suns via Minnesota Timberwolves)

12. PJ Washington Jr (Charlotte Hornets)

13. Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

14. Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics)

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

There was no other choice for the Pelicans, who lucked into the top pick just as Anthony Davis ushered himself out of New Orleans. Statistically speaking, Williamson should meet or exceed Julius Randle's production (22 points, nine rebounds) last season - the same stats Williamson put up at Duke.

No natural comparison exists for Williamson, who has been stacked against the game's greats (Charles Barkley comes up regularly) as a dunker and rebounder. To that end, former Oklahoma forward and highlight-reel dunker Blake Griffin is the closest resemblance in terms of style of play and upside from day one..

1:17 Zion Williamson was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Other than trying to sell the pick to the highest bidder, it's unlikely vice president of basketball operations David Griffin will look back on this selection and wonder, "What if...?"

Williamson is not yet the total package, but the ceiling is sky high and anticipation for him hitting the NBA court will be off the charts.

Grade: A

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3:03 The Memphis Grizzlies selected Ja Morant with the second pick in the NBA Draft

If not for Williamson, there would be more oohs and aahs in the gallery of Morant's unique talent. He can jump out of the gym, has Magic Johnson-like vision and drained three-pointers with a smooth stroke ready to translate to the NBA.

Morant became the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists and proved in two big showings in the NCAA Tournament his game plays just fine outside the Ohio Valley Conference.

Morant is a day one starter with the Grizzlies, replacing franchise pillar Mike Conley as a key to the fresh foundation alongside Jaren Jackson, the No 4 pick in 2018.

Grade: A

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

2:53 The New York Knicks selected Duke's RJ Barrett with the third pick in the NBA Draft

Barrett goes from Cameron Indoor Stadium to MSG and should inject life into a young core without a proven superstar.

He can score in a lot of ways, and the pressure of the market is not a factor. If there was another direction to go here, it was perhaps point guard, but the Knicks are confident a core of Barrett, Dennis Smith Jr and 19-year-old Kevin Knox can help turn the franchise around.

The Knicks cannot hide their hangover from the Draft Lottery upset landing them with this pick and not the opportunity to pick Barrett's team-mate, Zion Williamson, at No 1. A relative disappointment, we are betting it will not be long before Knicks fans are all in on Barrett.

Grade: B+

4. Atlanta Hawks (from Lakers via Pelicans): De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

For the first time since Ralph Sampson went No 1 in 1983, the Virginia Cavaliers have a top-four pick in the NBA Draft.

Opinions are split whether Hunter will be a good enough shooter to evolve into a facsimile of Draymond Green for the Hawks. He definitely can defend, move laterally and jump, allowing him to play on the ball against bigger opponents because of his NBA-ready frame.

There is no true center in this Draft, and the Hawks held onto the 10th pick in the first round. Size with speed should be an agenda item in Atlanta, which could thrive with a dunk-and-rebound five to pair with John Collins. Further, I am not convinced Hunter would not have been around a pick or four later. Atlanta had the No 8 pick.

Grade: B-

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

The lottery pick of the moment last year was Collin Sexton, self-titled 'Young Bull', a point guard out of Alabama. Garland is a better shooter, natural scorer and a smart, face-of-the-franchise type of personality. But he does almost all of the same things the Cavaliers drafted Sexton to do last season, further confounding the direction of the team in the latest post-LeBron rebuild.

Problem area: Neither can defend.

Another one: Garland is not a pick-and-roll passer, which is to say we are punting on all of those Damian Lillard comparisons.

The Cavaliers reportedly worked feverishly to deal this pick. New head coach John Beilein loves guards, and big men and wings that play like guards, so we would be nuts to doubt his plan without seeing the full blueprint.

Grade: C

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Phoenix Suns): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

0:40 Learn more about Draft prospect Jarrett Culver

History says this pick is already better than the last No 6 pick that went to Minnesota: Syracuse point guard Jonny Flynn one spot ahead of Stephen Curry (Warriors) in 2009.

With a new regime in place, the Timberwolves are still on the outside looking in at Western Conference contenders.

Former No 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins might not be long for Minnesota. With the Wolves "actively shopping" the one-time Cavalier who was swapped for Kevin Love, Culver does make sense as the team attempts to build around Karl-Anthony Towns. The Big 12 Player of the Year is versatile, defends to win and can handle the ball in a pinch.

Grade: B

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

0:43 Learn more about Draft prospect Coby White

Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine are in Chicago now, but White is the future. Dunn could be shopped for a veteran wing or big man, but White is a big get for the Bulls without parting with any assets. White is 6ft 5in, plays like his bouncy and significantly-lofted hair is on fire and shoots well enough to score consistently in the NBA.

With White, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter - all taken at No 7 overall over the past three Drafts - together and LaVine under contract, the Bulls could be ready to thrive sooner than expected.

Grade: A

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Atlanta Hawks): Jaxson Hayes, F, Texas

0:39 Learn more about Draft prospect Jaxson Hayes

Hayes grew a startling 11 inches and became an impact player during his senior year in high school. He's an athletic freak, even if still growing into his lanky 6ft 11in frame. Hayes is instant from floor to rim, will make a living on lobs and can execute off of screens. The Pelicans can pair Hayes with Williams and threaten to lead the league in bent rims and blocked shots.

Hayes is not a natural with the ball in his hands, living on second chances and alley-oops. The Pelicans are looking like a team that will be hyper-dependent on Williamson to carry a lot of the scoring load alongside point guard Jrue Holiday.

Grade: B-

9. Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

2:29 Rui Hachimura became the NBA's first Japanese first-round pick when selected ninth by the Washington Wizards

Hachimura has some convincing to do in that he's a 'tweener in the NBA and lacks a consistent perimeter shot - particularly three-point stroke - to make a pro living. A likely rotational player as a rookie, he might not provide the impact some anticipated the Wizards could score with a top-10 pick.

With no John Wall (injury) and Bradley Beal reportedly on the trade block, a guard such as Tyler Herro or Romeo Langford, or another power forward - Kentucky's PJ Washington to name one - would have been a wiser gamble.

Grade: C

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas Mavericks): Cam Reddish, G, Duke

0:43 Learn more about Draft prospect Cam Reddish

Reddish gives Duke three top-10 picks, but he's nowhere near the sure thing his peers are because of questionable make-up. Could Reddish thrive? Yes, based on his 6ft 8.5in frame and golden touch from three-point range. He can play off the ball at the two or three depending on the line-up the Hawks utilise.

Maturity, as with most teenagers, is the lingering question, but the upside is undeniable if the lights come on to stay.

Grade: B-

11. Phoenix Suns (from Minnesota Timberwolves): Cam Johnson, SF, North Carolina

First-year head coach Monty Williams gets the best shooter in the 2019 Draft, a 46 per cent shooter from three-point range in college who understands how to play without the ball.

Johnson should score early and often, and paired with Devin Booker, he gives the Suns punch to run in the Western Conference.

Grade: B

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

Washington willingly mixes it up, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats, and he can play power forward in the NBA thanks to a 7ft 2in wingspan.

If his shot continues to improve, Washington has lead-scorer potential in the mould of LaMarcus Aldridge.

Grade: B+

13. Miami Heat: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

Herro was not viewed as a lottery pick or anything close to it at the start of the season. Kentucky head coach John Calipari said during and after the season that Herro became a well-rounded basketball player, the most improved player on the roster despite averaging only 14 points per game.

In the NBA, he will be asked to shoot - at 6ft 6in, he's not a liability on defense - but he can make mid-range jumpers and score in traffic, too.

Grade: B

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento Kings): Romeo Langford, SF, Indiana

Langford played through a thumb injury and averaged 16 points per game, but he's the type of prospect who can find a fit in Brad Stevens' offense.

He will attack the rim and live at the free-throw line, but he shot a woeful 27 per cent from three-point range.

Grade: A-