Los Angeles Lakers rework Anthony Davis trade to open max free agent slot

The Lakers had already agreed a trade with the Pelicans to bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers have reworked their trade for Anthony Davis to clear enough cap space to sign another free agent to a max deal, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The Lakers expanded their pending deal with the New Orleans Pelicans by adding the Washington Wizards, who will receive center Mo Wagner, guard Isaac Bonga and forward Jemerrio Jones, as well as a future second-round pick, from Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The Wizards will send the Pelicans $1.1m, the Washington Post reported.

Image: Center Mo Wagner was the most notable asset the Lakers gave up to the Wizards

Davis also agreed to waive his $4m trade bonus, giving the team $32m for the free agency period, which begins on Sunday evening.

Contracts cannot be signed until July 6 and the three-way deal among the Lakers, Pelicans and Wizards will become official that day. Los Angeles agreed to send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to New Orleans for Davis.

The Lakers have interest in Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell - a restricted free agent - league sources told ESPN. If the Lakers don't sign a max free agent to pair with superstars Davis and LeBron Jones, then they could divide their cap space to sign multiple free agents.

0:29 Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri says the franchise will "respect" Kawhi Leonard's decision over whether to remain with the NBA champions in free agency

Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, has agreed to meet with the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers when free agency opens, according to Yahoo Sports. The Raptors also are making a bid to re-sign him.

Wagner, the No. 25 pick in the 2018 draft, averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 43 games as a rookie. The 19-year-old Bonga spent most of last season in the G League but appeared in 22 games for the Lakers, averaging 0.9 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 minutes. Jones also spent much of last season in the G League, playing in six games with Los Angeles.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.