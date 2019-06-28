Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms Greece appearance at World Cup

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo has confirmed he will play for Greece at this year's basketball World Cup in China.

The 24-year-old, who enjoyed another stellar season for the Bucks culminating in the league's MVP award earlier this week, did not play for Greece at the 2017 Eurobasket, with his absence leading the Greek basketball federation to publicly accuse the Bucks of staging a knee injury.

Antetokounmpo, who is back in his birthplace of Athens to launch his new signature footwear, said he would play in whatever position he was needed and that he has not 'talked to the coach about which position I'll be playing... the important thing is to play.'

The World Cup takes place from later this summer, kicking off on August 31 and running through to the final on September 15 and Greece are one of 32 qualifiers.

"Whether I play the 1 (point guard) or the 5 (center), I don't care," said Antetokounmpo.

Image: Antetokounmpo played for Greece at EuroBasket in 2015

"I'm a basketball player. I want to help the team any way I can."

As well as his footwear launch, he will also attend a 3x3 tournament he sponsors with the finals held on Saturday near his Athens home, where he first played basketball.

One of the courts has been decorated by a young Greek street artist with a giant image of a dunking Antetokounmpo and God touching him with his finger in the manner of Michelangelo's famous ceiling mural in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.

Earlier on Friday, during the shoe presentation, Antetokounmpo mused about his journey from the Greek-born child of Nigerian immigrants to becoming the first European basketball player to win NBA MVP.

He credited his hard work and great support system in his family, girlfriend and agent, as well as his self-belief.

