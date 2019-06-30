Elena Delle Donne helps Washington beat Connecticut in one of biggest WNBA wins in history

Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington stun the Connecticut Sun with one of the biggest wins in WNBA history.

The WNBA's top two teams in the standings met in Washington locked on 8-3 records, but it was the Mystics who prevailed with a 102-59 rout that leaves them top of the Conference.

Washington quickly turned it into a rout for their fifth straight win, condemning Connecticut, who had their worst offensive and defensive games of the season, to a third straight defeat

Friday night's results Dallas Wings 68-69 New York Liberty

Indiana Fever 69-91 Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky 76-79 Seattle Storm

The Mystics had lost their two previous match-ups with the Sun this season, but shot 53 per cent from the field with 13 three-pointers and making all 21 of their free throws.

Ariel Atkins added 15 points for Washington to Delle Donne's starring role, while Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 15.

In Las Vegas, the Aces recorded a seventh win of the season, beating Indiana thanks to A'ja Wilson who had a career-high 39 points in an overtime victory over the Fever.

Liz Cambage also played her part, sinking 12 of her 16 points in overtime to help Las Vegas (7-5) to a 102-97 win that lifts them to fourth in the standings.

Kayla McBride added 14 points, and Dearica Hamby had 12 for Las Vegas, who took the lead for good at 95-94 on Cambage's basket with 1:04 left in overtime.

For Indiana (5-9), Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points with Candice Dupree adding 20, but it's a fourth successive defeat for Fever.

