Khris Middleton agrees $178m deal to remain with Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star forward Khris Middleton agreed to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks after free agency began on Sunday night, landing a reported five-year, $178m deal.

Middleton, who turns 28 next month, is a key cog for a team that had the NBA's best record and reached the Eastern Conference finals before falling to the Toronto Raptors.

He explained his decision in a first-person account published by ESPN.

"We have unfinished business here in Milwaukee," Middleton said. "This season was a stepping-stone for me personally and for us as a group. I achieved so many firsts on and off the court: I earned my first All-Star appearance; we made the Eastern Conference finals; I became a father.

"But I am not done. We are not done. The goal wasn't to reach the Eastern Conference finals - we are on a mission to win a championship. I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years."

Middleton averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists this past season.

He averaged a career-best 20.1 points the previous season.

1:59 Khris Middleton hit seven three-pointers and Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2

Middleton, who declined a $13m option to become a free agent, said he wants to win an NBA title with team-mate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won MVP honours this past season.

"It means a little more to me to work to win a championship with this group in this city because I was there for those darker days," Middleton said. "Giannis and I have been through it all together. We have been at the very bottom and close to the top. When you rebuild a franchise brick by brick like that, it means a little bit more because you have literally put your blood, sweat and tears into improving. We have been called the worst team. I have been called the worst player in the league.

0:17 Khris Middleton hit a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to earn the Milwaukee Bucks a 98-97 win over the Boston Celtics

"I know now that I am a part of something special. It is not every day that a team wins 60 games. Some players will never get to say they accomplished that.

"I grew up with this franchise. As the years have gone on, I have seen more and more people show up at our games. The fans have been crazy these last few years. I look forward to raising my little girl in this city because I love it here. I don't feel like I'm done with my community work either. It makes me so happy to work with our teachers and do movie nights with The Boys & Girls Clubs.

"Giannis and I want to win a championship together some day. We've both already gotten back in the gym this summer and are determined to make next season special. This team is on a mission to win it all for our city."

The Bucks did say goodbye to guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year. A restricted free agent, he was reportedly traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a first-round pick and two second-rounders.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.