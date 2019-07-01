Brooklyn Nets land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to complete 'masterclass in franchise-building'

NBA analysts Wes Wilcox and Rex Chapman assess the Brooklyn Nets' triumphant free agency swoop for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has capped a 'masterclass in franchise-building' with the acquisitions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, says NBA TV analysts Wes Wilcox and Rex Chapman

The Nets made a huge splash in the opening moments of free agency as Durant, who will miss the entire 2019-20 season through injury, announced his intention to sign a four-year, $164m deal with the team.

They are expected to sign point guard Kyrie Irving for four years, $141m, as well as center DeAndre Jordan, according to multiple reports.

Analysts Wilcox and Chapman hailed Brooklyn's headline acquisitions and were eager to praise the work GM Marks has done over the past three seasons to haul the Nets from capped-out irrelevance to respectability and now, after a season in which the team made the playoffs, into a genuine destination for the NBA's premier free agents.

Image: Brooklyn Nets projected roster for the 2019-20 season - image NBA TV

"I like this move all around," said former Atlanta Hawks GM Wilcox. "This is a culmination of a masterclass in building a franchise by Sean Marks. He invested and built infrastructure, facilities, systems, staff. He hired [head coach] Kenny Atkinson. He had no draft picks but found a way to add to the team.

"They drafted well, developed players, made the playoffs and now they hit in free agency. They've put the cherry on top in a fantastic way. It's a great job."

Wilcox also cited the unheralded moves Marks has made that put the Nets in position to ultimately capture Durant and Irving.

"They traded two first-round picks to Atlanta with Allan Crabbe's contract - people thought that was a salary dump but they got Taurean Prince back who is going to fit perfectly in their high-tempo system," he explained.

"This team is going to much better. They add veterans, they add proven leadership. Kyrie is a little bit of an unknown but we know who he is as a player. He will be better than D'Angelo Russell who led this team to the playoffs."

Chapman, who played for 12 seasons in the NBA, agreed with Wilcox but issued a word of caution.

"I love what Brooklyn have done but, as we saw with the Celtics a year ago, you can't discount chemistry," he said.

"Chemistry in that locker room is something the Nets had last year but now they are throwing caution to the wind by bringing in Durant and Irving, guys who have been disgruntled in other places. It's a great gamble, but don't discount the chemistry."

Wilcox agreed but countered: "Yes, it is uncertain in terms of personalities but it is a bet you have to make if you are the Brooklyn Nets."

