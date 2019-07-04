Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys homecoming celebration in Greece

Thursday 4 July 2019 07:58, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo finishes at the rim in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals 1:32
NBA regular season MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to Greece for a homecoming celebration and to open a court for aspiring youth players

NBA regular-season MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned home to Greece for a homecoming celebration.

With his brother Thanasis in two, Giannis' trip home included a visit to his first basketball club Filathlitikos, making a court dedication in Ampelokipi, attending 3 on 3 basketball tournaments across Athens and a celebration in Sepolia, the Athens suburb where Antetokounmpo grew up.

Free agency and trade tracker

Free agency and trade tracker

Which players have moved where in NBA free agency?

The homecoming tour also featured the launch of Antetokounmpo's new Nike ZF1 show at Zappeion Hall.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Crowds flocked to see Antetokounmpo, named MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular season record, at every stop on his tour.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"I never thought all this would come my way," he said. "All this, being the MVP, this is insane,"

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK