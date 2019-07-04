Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys homecoming celebration in Greece

NBA regular season MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to Greece for a homecoming celebration and to open a court for aspiring youth players

With his brother Thanasis in two, Giannis' trip home included a visit to his first basketball club Filathlitikos, making a court dedication in Ampelokipi, attending 3 on 3 basketball tournaments across Athens and a celebration in Sepolia, the Athens suburb where Antetokounmpo grew up.

The homecoming tour also featured the launch of Antetokounmpo's new Nike ZF1 show at Zappeion Hall.

Crowds flocked to see Antetokounmpo, named MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular season record, at every stop on his tour.

"I never thought all this would come my way," he said. "All this, being the MVP, this is insane,"

