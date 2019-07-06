Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans debut curtailed by earthquake

Zion Williamson's Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans against the New York Knicks was cut short as an earthquake shook the arena in Las Vegas

Zion Williamson's debut for the New Orleans Pelicans at Summer League was derailed by a first-half injury and a second-half earthquake in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The Pelicans' game with the New York Knicks was halted for good with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter after an earthquake shook the inside of the Thomas & Mack Center. The Pelicans led the Knicks 80-74 at the time.

Play was suspended for about 30 minutes and both teams were sent to their locker rooms, with arena technicians sent to check on the safety and status of the arena's large speakers - hanging above midcourt - that remained swaying after the quake, according to ESPN's televised report.

Earlier in the game, Williamson, the top overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, did not take the court after half-time after taking a knee-to-knee hit in the first half.

Image: Zion Williamson powers through Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson to score at the rim

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth reported the injury was to Williamson's left knee and was not expected to be serious. New Orleans reportedly were acting primarily out of caution with their star rookie.

In the first half, Williamson played nine minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. The Pelicans were down to the New York Knicks 56-49 at the half.

Last season at Duke, Williamson missed the final five games of the regular season with a right knee injury after his Nike shoe blew out during a game against North Carolina.

Image: RJ Barrett lofts a shot during his Summer League debut against the New Orleans Pelicans

The earthquake was reported as a 7.1 magnitude with an epicenter of Ridgecrest, California, which was also the epicenter of a 6.4 quake on Thursday.

Hubbarth later reported the NBA decided to postpone the game, in addition to the Phoenix Suns-Orlando Magic game scheduled at the arena later on Friday night.

The summer league games at the neighbouring Cox Pavilion continued without major delay.

