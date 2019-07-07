Please select your default edition
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx hand Connecticut Sun fourth straight loss

Associated Press

Sunday 7 July 2019 09:36, UK

Odyssey Sims attacks against the New York Liberty
Image: Odyssey Sims probes on offense

Odyssey Sims scored 21 points and Sylvia Fowles had a double-double as the Minnesota Lynx handed the Connecticut Sun their fourth straight loss 74-71 on Saturday.

Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Danielle Robinson had 13 points, including four free throws in the final minutes, and Napheesa Collier scored 10 in her first return to Connecticut where she had a stellar college career before being a first-round draft pick. The Sun had won a franchise-record 13 straight home games.

Minnesota (8-6) trailed 58-54 entering the fourth quarter. Lexie Brown quickly cut the deficit to one with a three-pointer and her triple at the 7:19 mark put Minnesota ahead for good 62-60. Sims made back-to-back jumpers for a 70-65 lead with 2:38 to go.

Robinson made two free throws at 54.2 seconds for a 72-69 lead and then two more after the Sun missed a pair of three-pointers. Her free throws at 8.2 seconds iced the game.

Jasmine Thomas had 16 points to lead the Sun (9-5).

