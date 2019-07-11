Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kevin Durant can opt out of $164m Brooklyn Nets contract in 2022

Thursday 11 July 2019 06:21, UK

Kevin Durant celebrates a basket during the 2019 All-Star Game
Image: Kevin Durant celebrates a basket during the 2019 All-Star Game

Kevin Durant's four-year, $164m contract with the Brooklyn Nets includes a player option for the final year, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the Nets' other big free agent acquisition, point guard Kyrie Irving, also has a final-year player option on his four-year deal worth $142m.

Durant has the option to opt out of his deal after the 2021-22 season, which could give the Nets just two healthy seasons from the 10-time All-Star. He is expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Free agency and trade tracker

Free agency and trade tracker

Which players have moved where in NBA free agency?

Durant, who turns 31 in September, averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games for the Golden State Warriors last season.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

He has career averages of 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 games.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Other potential free agents in 2022 include LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK