Portland Trail Blazers confirm Pau Gasol signing

Pau Gasol will play for the Portland Trail Blazers in his 19th NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers have confirmed the free-agency signing of six-time All-Star center Pau Gasol.

Gasol, who turned 39 earlier this month, is coming off the worst season of his 18-year NBA career. In failing to average double digits in scoring for the first time in his career, the Spaniard recorded just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 30 contests (six starts) with San Antonio and Milwaukee.

After being bought out by the Spurs on March 1, Gasol joined the East-leading Bucks two days later, but only appeared in three games before a stress fracture in his left foot ended his season.

"Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster," Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement on Thursday.

Image: Gasol played for the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks last season

Gasol's career averages stand at 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

"I'm very excited to announce that next season (my 19th in the NBA) I'll play for the Trail Blazers," Gasol said on Twitter before the signing made been made official.

"Ready and happy to join one of the best teams in the league!"

