Jeremy Lin says he has hit rock bottom after struggling to find new team

An emotional Jeremy Lin says he has reached 'rock bottom' and fears the NBA has 'given up' on him

A tearful Jeremy Lin said he has hit rock bottom as he struggles to catch on with a team in free agency after winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.

The 30-year-old guard, who shot to fame in 2011-12 when his inspired play for the New York Knicks triggered the short-lived 'Linsanity' era for the long-struggling Atlantic Division team, has played for eight teams in the nine NBA seasons.

Image: Jeremy Lin celebrates a 2012 win for the New York Knicks during the 'Linsanity' period of his career

He started the 2018-19 season with the Atlanta Hawks, was bought out in mid-season, then joined the Toronto Raptors where, as a reserve, he became the first Asian-American player to win an NBA title.

Lin became a free agent in June but has yet to sign with a new team.

Speaking to a Christian group in Taipei, Taiwan, an emotional Lin admitted he faces an uncertain future.

"Man it's hard. Life is hard," he told the audience. "There is a saying that says once you hit rock bottom, the only way is up. But rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. Free agency has been tough because I feel like in some ways the NBA has kind of given up on me."

Lin played 23 games for the Raptors, including three starts, but he was benched during the playoffs and had no impact on Toronto's historic title win. He said he was embarrassed not to have made a contribution and didn't feel he earned the title of NBA champion.

Image: Jeremy Lin celebrates the Toronto Raptors' NBA title win

"After the season, I knew I had to get ready for this Asia trip. It was the last thing I wanted to do. Because I knew for six weeks I would just have to put on a smile. I would have to talk about a championship that I don't feel like I really earned," he said.

"I have to talk about a future that I don't know if I want to have. Honestly, it's embarrassing and it's tough.

"I always tell myself if I have a son, I don't want him to make the NBA. You don't have to deal with fame. You don't have to deal with living your life and having all your failures on display to the whole world."

Lin acknowledged "a lot of you guys here are going through something even worse" and hoped his speech would motivate others to not give up in the face of adversity.

