Los Angeles Lakers to face Los Angeles Clippers on opening night of 2019-20 NBA season - reports

NBA fans reportedly will see the first showdown for Los Angeles supremacy on October 22 when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers meet Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the opening date on Saturday, adding the Toronto Raptors will begin defence of their NBA title that day against the new-look New Orleans Pelicans and No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson.

Image: LeBron James takes on Montrezl Harrell in a Lakers-Clippers clash

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the Lakers and Clippers would meet in one of five Christmas Day games. The others: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics at the Raptors and the Pelicans at Denver Nuggets.

The full schedule is expected to be released next week.

