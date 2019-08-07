Please select your default edition
WNBA: Rookie Napheesa Collier scores 22 points as Minnesota Lynx beat Atlanta Dream

Wednesday 7 August 2019 06:48, UK

Napheesa Collier fires a jump shot against the Atlanta Dream 1:23
Highlights of the Minnesota Lynx's visit to the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA

Rookie Napheesa Collier posted 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 85-69 on Tuesday night.

Collier, the WNBA rookie of the month for July, scored 10 straight points during Minnesota's 15-0 run for a 75-64 lead. She had just four points at half-time.

Sylvia Fowles added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (11-11), and Seimone Augustus played in her first game since offseason knee surgery.

Fowles became the fourth player in league history to reach 600 blocks. Augustus had eight points in 21 minutes to move into 10th on the WNBA career scoring list.

Renee Montgomery scored 19 points for Atlanta (5-18), who have lost eight straight games. Tiffany Hayes and Alex Bentley each had 12 points.

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss sat courtside.

