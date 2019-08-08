QUIZ: Take the NBA longevity challenge

According to league sources, veteran guard Vince Carter will return to the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year contract for what will be a record-breaking 22nd NBA season. In doing so, he will become the first player to appear in four separate decades.

The 42-year-old Carter, a free agent this summer, has said the 2019-20 season will be his last, ending a memorable career that includes the 1998-99 NBA Rookie of the Year award and eight All-Star Game appearances.

Carter, whose NBA career began with the Toronto Raptors and includes tenures with the then-New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, will seal his place in the record books when he takes to the court for Atlanta next season. No player has ever played more than 21 NBA seasons.

To celebrate Carter's impending achievement, we've put together an NBA trivia challenge focused on the game's longest-serving players. All stats are taken from basketballreference.com and NBA.com/stats.

Take the challenge and play our NBA longevity quiz.

