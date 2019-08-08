Please select your default edition
Marcus Smart to miss remainder of Team USA camp with calf injury

Thursday 8 August 2019 08:52, UK

Image: Marcus Smart stretches at Team USA practice in Las Vegas

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, vying for a spot on the US team that will play in the FIBA World Cup, will be sidelined indefinitely with calf tightness.

Smart sat out practice at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the camp. He is expected to travel with the team to Los Angeles next week and have his calf re-evaluated.

Smart took himself out of practice on Tuesday as a precaution.

"Right now, for me, I'm trying to grow as a player... taking those precautions," Smart said, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. "Last year, or two or three years ago, I probably would have still been out there trying to fight through it. It's nothing serious, so we just want to make sure it doesn't turn into anything serious."

Smart, 25, played in 80 games with the Celtics last season (60 starts), averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The World Cup begins August 31 in China.

