Kyle Lowry withdraws from Team USA consideration for FIBA World Cup

Kyle Lowry pictured on the sidelines at Team USA camp in Las Vegas

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry withdrew from Team USA on Monday after admitting his surgically-repaired thumb is not ready to allow him to participate in on-court workouts.

Lowry had surgery last month to repair a torn tendon that dogged him during the NBA playoffs, and was hopeful of being on the floor as early as Tuesday when the Americans resume practice in El Segundo, California.

But after meeting with his surgeon on Monday, Lowry realised he was not going to be able to play.

"I was hoping to be available in time to help my country in their quest for gold in this upcoming tournament," Lowry wrote on Instagram. "I love playing for USAB but I have to sit this one out and support the team from home."

Lowry will now focus on getting healthy for the start of the NBA season. The Raptors begin the defense of their NBA title with a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22.

Image: Head coach Gregg Popovich chats with Lowry

Lowry, 33, averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 assists for the Raptors last season.

The five-time All-Star averaged 15.0 points and 6.6 assists during the postseason.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III took himself out of consideration earlier on Monday. The two withdrawals leave Team USA with 15 players competing for 12 roster spots.

The remaining participants are:

Guards

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Derrick White (San Antonio.Spurs)

Image: DeAaron Fox gets shots up at Team USA practice

Forwards

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets).

Centers

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers).

The 32-team FIBA World Cup is scheduled for August 31 to September 15 in Shanghai, China. Team USA play their first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic.

