NBA 2019-20 schedule includes record number of weekend primetime games live on Sky Sports More NBA games are more accessible to UK fans

James Harden and Luka Doncic will face off in an NBA weekend primetime clash in November 2019

The NBA has announced that the 2019-20 regular season will feature a record 48 primetime games in the UK live on Sky Sports as part of the league's 'NBA Saturdays' and 'NBA Sundays' primetime initiative.

For the first time, a primetime game will be available to fans both on Saturday and Sunday from the start of the season.

The NBA's full regular-season schedule was released on Monday night, with the 74th regular season tipping off on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and concluding on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

With more earlier scheduled tip-off times for games in the US than ever before, fans in the UK will be able to watch weekly live primetime games on Saturday and Sunday from the beginning of the season, with games starting from 6pm GMT providing fans with a full weekend of NBA action.

Image: Nikola Jokic scores with a lay-up against Dallas

Some of the league's biggest stars will feature as part of the weekend primetime schedule, including the Houston Rockets' James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, and international players including 2018-19 Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2018-19 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, 2018-19 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, 2018-19 All-NBA First Team member Nikola Jokic and 2018-19 Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA champion Pascal Siakam.

Image: NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays live games for the 2019-20 season - credit NBA

Fans will also be able to watch the NBA Paris Game 2020 live in primetime on January 24, when the Charlotte Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fans can go to nba.ecal.com to download team calendars to their mobile device to receive tip-off time alerts and broadcast information for every game.

Key 'NBA Saturdays' and 'NBA Sundays' primetime games

Week 1

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down an emphatic dunk in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Miami Heat featuring Jimmy Butler take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at 10pm GMT on Saturday, October 26. The Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30pm GMT on Sunday, October 27.

Week 2

The 2019 No 1 NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson makes his European primetime debut with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, November 2 as they take on Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9pm GMT.

Week 5

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks travel to Houston to take on James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Rockets on Sunday, November 24 at 8:30pm GMT.

Week 9

Image: Pascal Siakam snags a rebound against Boston

2019 NBA champions the Toronto Raptors host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, December 22 at 8:30pm GMT.

Week 20

The new-look LA Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, host their cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Lakers featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Sunday, March 8 at 7:30pm GMT.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.