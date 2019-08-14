US Central (girls) and US West (boys) crowned Jr. NBA Global champions

US Central (girls) and US West (boys) won the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The two Global Championship finals featured US Central defeating Canada 72-35 in the girls division and US West defeating Africa 70-61 in the boys division

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, three-time NBA Champion and Jr. NBA Global Championship Ambassador Dwyane Wade and New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development and former WNBA All-Star Swin Cash presented the winning teams with trophies in postgame ceremonies.

The global youth basketball tournament took place from August 6-11 and featured 32 of the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. Overall, 15,000 players from 75 countries participated across Jr NBA Global Championship regional competitions.

Image: US Central players celebrate their victory at the Jr. NBA Global Championship

The Central girls team, from Kansas City, Missouri, finished the week with a 7-0 record, marking the second consecutive year that the Central Region won the Jr NBA Global Championship.

The team, who defeated the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and West to advance to the Global Championship final, was led by returning champion S'mya Nichols and guards Chloe Clardy, Jada Williams and Kiara Smith, who scored a combined 43 points in the win over Canada.

Image: The US West boys team celebrate their victory at the Jr. NBA Global Championship

The West boys team, from Los Angeles, went 2-1 in pool play before winning three straight games in bracket play, including victories over the Northwest, Central and the previously undefeated Southeast, to advance to the Global Championship final.

West guard Tyler Rolison recorded a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Quinton Webb, Issac Martinez and Taj DeGourville combined for 39 points in today's win over Africa.

Prior to the championship games, seven-time NBA All-Star and 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill hosted an awards ceremony and was joined by Silver and other presenters including Wade, Cash, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem and former Orlando Magic player Nick Anderson.

Four awards representing the Jr NBA's four core values - Determination, Respect, Teamwork and Community - were each presented to the boy and girl players who best exemplified the associated characteristics throughout the tournament.

The winners were:

Determination Award - Girls: Breya Cunningham (West); Boys: Marouf Moumine (Africa)

Respect Award - Girls: S'mya Nichols (Central); Boys: Amani Hansberry (Mid-Atlantic)

Teamwork Award - Girls: Caidence Amartey (Canada); Boys: Isaiah Collier (Southeast)

Community Award - Girls: Giovanna Da Silva (Latin America); Boys: Emiliano Trevino (Mexico)

The Jr. NBA Global Championship brought together the top 32 boys and girls teams (16 US and 16 international) that advanced from regional competitions earlier this year. The 16 international teams (eight boys and eight girls) represented Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America and Mexico.

The 16 US teams (eights boys and eight girls) represented eight regions across the country, Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West.

During the week-long event, all 32 teams participated in activities designed to reinforce the Jr. NBA's core values and provide the players with development opportunities and memorable experiences, including health and wellness programming, leadership development and NBA Cares community service projects.

