Tyronn Lue 'likely to join LA Clippers' as lead assistant coach

Thursday 15 August 2019 07:05, UK

Tyronn Lue head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers directs his team during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is close to reaching an agreement to become the lead assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.

Lue would likely possess the associate head coach label if the deal is completed, reports the New York Times.

He was an assistant under Clippers coach Doc Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14).

The 42-year-old Lue helped Cleveland reach the NBA Finals on three occasions, winning the crown in 2016.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue talk while playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018 in Cleveland,
Image: LeBron James and Tyronn Lue working together in Cleveland

Lue was fired after Cleveland lost the first six games last season. He was 128-83 in three-plus seasons with the franchise.

He was a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching gig earlier in the offseason before that club eventually hired Frank Vogel.

Lue was in contention due to his Cleveland association with LeBron James, but negotiations reached an impasse.

