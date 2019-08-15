Tyronn Lue 'likely to join LA Clippers' as lead assistant coach

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is close to reaching an agreement to become the lead assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.

Lue would likely possess the associate head coach label if the deal is completed, reports the New York Times.

He was an assistant under Clippers coach Doc Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14).

The 42-year-old Lue helped Cleveland reach the NBA Finals on three occasions, winning the crown in 2016.

Image: LeBron James and Tyronn Lue working together in Cleveland

Lue was fired after Cleveland lost the first six games last season. He was 128-83 in three-plus seasons with the franchise.

He was a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching gig earlier in the offseason before that club eventually hired Frank Vogel.

Lue was in contention due to his Cleveland association with LeBron James, but negotiations reached an impasse.

