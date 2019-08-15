Washington Wizards named former All-Star Antawn Jamison director of pro personnel

Antawn Jamison in action for the Washington Wizards in January 2010

The Washington Wizards named former NBA All-Star Antawn Jamison director of pro personnel on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organisation," said general manager Tommy Sheppard in a release.

"In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office."

Jamison, 43, spent the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He will work with vice president of pro personnel Johnny Rogers on the organisation's NBA and G League scouting.

Jamison played for the Wizards for six seasons (2004-10), posting averages of 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds and earning two All-Star selections with Washington.

The 17-year veteran averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1,083 career games (864 starts) with Golden State, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

Jamison played collegiately at North Carolina where he won the Wooden and Naismith Awards as the most outstanding college basketball player as a junior during the 1997-98 season.

He was originally selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1998 NBA Draft.

