PJ Tucker withdraws from Team USA squad for FIBA World Cup

Saturday 17 August 2019 07:01, UK

PJ Tucker rests with his ankle raised at Team USA practice
Image: PJ Tucker rests with his ankle raised at Team USA practice

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker is the latest player to leave Team USA, doing so on Friday because of a minor left ankle sprain suffered in practice the previous day.

He will return to Houston and prepare for Rockets' training camp.

Tucker is the second player to leave due to injury since Team USA held their first organised scrimmage last week in Las Vegas. Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry withdrew on Monday due to his surgically repaired left thumb.

Team USA defeated Spain on Friday night in Anaheim, California, and now head to Australia for three more exhibition games in advance of the FIBA World Cup, which begins August 31 in China.

Tucker, 34, averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while playing in all 82 games for the Rockets for the second consecutive season.

The two withdrawals leave Team USA with 14 players competing for spots on the 12-man roster which will be finalised by August 29.

The remaining participants are:

Guards: De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

Forwards: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Centers: Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

The 32-team World Cup is scheduled for August 31-September 15. Team USA plays their first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic in Shanghai.

