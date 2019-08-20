Stephen Curry announces donation to establish golf program at Howard College

Stephen Curry is known for his threes. At Howard University, he's all about 'fores'.

The NBA superstar announced a seven-figure donation on Monday to establish the first Division I men's and women's golf teams in the 152-year history of the historically black college, The Washington Post reported.

"No matter where you come from or what socioeconomic background you had, we all were that kid once upon a time that was just excited about finding out who they were as a person through athletics," the Golden State Warriors guard told the newspaper.

The three-time NBA champion made the announcement at Langston Golf Course in Washington, DC, before attending a news conference at the school.

Howard athletic director Kery Davis said Curry's donation "was sort of a jolt for us." The school has not offered the sport since a Division II golf team folded in the 1970s.

"Golf has always been a game of privilege," Davis said. "An association with the sport can break down barriers."

Davis told the Post that it will take about a year to hire coaches, recruit student-athletes and find a course to practice and play on.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.