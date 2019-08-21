Candace Parker posts double-double as Los Angeles Sparks beat Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-71 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles used a 23-4 second-quarter spurt to take a 49-32 lead at the break and opened the second half on a 17-4 run for a 30-point advantage.

The Sparks scored just six points through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter as Minnesota pulled to 74-67 on Lexie Brown's fourth three-pointer of the game. But Parker answered with a triple and the Lynx did not get closer than eight points from there.

Alexis Jones scored a career-high 15 points - all in the first half - for Los Angeles (16-10). Nneka Ogwumike added eight points and eight rebounds for the Sparks, who have won nine straight home games.

Brown led Minnesota (13-15) with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 14. The Lynx have lost three straight.

Liz Cambage had 19 points and 15 rebounds and A'ja Wilson scored 19 points in her return from injury as Las Vegas scored the final six points to beat Phoenix in overtime.

Cambage blocked a lay-up attempt in the closing seconds of regulation and grabbed the rebound, but she was called for an offensive foul under the basket. Phoenix inbounded the ball with 2.3 seconds left but Brittney Griner's baseline jumper was short.

In overtime, Wilson drove into the lane and scored for an 82-79 lead with 11.8 seconds left. Leilani Mitchell missed an open three-pointer from the wing and Dearica Hamby made two free throws at the other end to cap a 6-0 game-closing run.

Jackie Young added eight points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Las Vegas (19-9).

DeWanna Bonner and Griner each scored 24 points for Phoenix (13-14).

Diamond DeShields led five Chicago starters in double figures with 17 points, helping the Sky beat Atlanta.

Courtney Vandersloot went 1-of-2 from the free throw line with 17.9 seconds left to give Chicago an 85-83 lead. Tiffany Hayes had a contested lay-up roll off the rim at the other end.

Cheyenne Parker made 1-of-2 free throws before Astou Ndour grabbed an offensive rebound and added a free throw of her own to close out the game.

Allie Quigley scored 16 points and Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for Chicago (16-11).

Hayes scored 27 points to lead Atlanta (5-22), who have lost 12 consecutive games, their longest losing streak since starting 0-17 in 2008.

Tina Charles had 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help New York snap an eight-game losing streak.

Charles moved into sixth on the WNBA's career list for field goals made and 15th for blocks.

Indiana trailed by 17 in the first half before tying the score at 61-all in the second half, but couldn't take the lead.

Kia Nurse finished with 20 points and Bria Hartley scored 16 for New York (9-18).

Rookie Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Indiana (9-18). Erica Wheeler had five assists to set the Fever's single-season record, passing Tamika Catchings' mark of 143 in 2005.

