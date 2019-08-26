QUIZ: Think you know Houston Rockets superstar James Harden?

Houston Rockets star James Harden turned 30 on August 26, 2019. How much do you know about the All-Star guard and his decorated NBA career?

Now famous for his scoring feats and his trademark beard, Harden was drafted by the Oklahoma City in 2009 and initially made his name as a sixth man on the Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

Having proven himself worthy of being the focal point of a team's offense, Harden left OKC after failing to agree an extension with the Thunder. He was traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season and has since developed into one of the NBA's most dangerous scoring threats.

Test your knowledge of Harden's career and his achievements to date by playing our quiz.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.