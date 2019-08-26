Please select your default edition
QUIZ: Think you know Houston Rockets superstar James Harden?

Sunday 25 August 2019 08:16, UK

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after a three point shot in overtime during Game Three of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas

Houston Rockets star James Harden turned 30 on August 26, 2019. How much do you know about the All-Star guard and his decorated NBA career?

Now famous for his scoring feats and his trademark beard, Harden was drafted by the Oklahoma City in 2009 and initially made his name as a sixth man on the Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

Having proven himself worthy of being the focal point of a team's offense, Harden left OKC after failing to agree an extension with the Thunder. He was traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season and has since developed into one of the NBA's most dangerous scoring threats.

Test your knowledge of Harden's career and his achievements to date by playing our quiz.

