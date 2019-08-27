FIBA World Cup 2019: When is it? Where is it? Which NBA stars are playing?

The 2019 FIBA World Cup begins on August 31 in China with Team USA hoping to win an unprecedented third straight gold medal in the event. Learn more about the event with our tournament guide.

What is the FIBA World Cup?

The World Cup is a 32-team tournament running from August 31 to September 15. It used to be called the World Championships but was rebranded after the 2010 event.

The 32 teams heading to China qualified for the event over the past couple of years, and were randomly drawn into one of eight different four-team groups. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the second round.

Why now? Why didn't it take place in 2018?

World Cups have previously are staged every four years, just like the Olympics. This time, five years have passed between World Cups. The primary reason for the extra year is because FIBA, basketball's governing body, wanted to avoid having its World Cup in the same year as FIFA, football's governing body, holds its World Cup for men.

FIBA chose to shift this edition of the World Cup to 2019.

What is at stake?

Besides the World Cup itself, the tournament is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There are seven teams - two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions that will qualify for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup.

Another four spots will be decided in qualifying in July 2020. The only spot clinched already for the 12-team bracket in Tokyo is the one that went to Japan, who automatically qualified as hosts.

Who is playing in the World Cup?

Group A: China (hosts), Venezuela, Poland, Ivory Coast

Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Iran, Puerto Rico, Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy, Serbia

Group E: United States, Turkey, Czech Republic, Japan

Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan

Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia

Which NBA players are playing at the World Cup?

USA Basketball's World Cup roster will not include NBA superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

USA Basketball selected 35 players in the spring of 2018 as part of the player pool for their World Cup and Olympics campaigns. Most of those players withdrew from World Cup consideration long ago (though remain eligible for the Olympic team).

Team USA's 12-man roster was confirmed after Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing in the tournament.

USA Basketball's World Cup roster comprises: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Reflecting the huge presence of international stars in the NBA, Team USA's World Cup rivals boast big names on their respective rosters. Greece are led by 2018-19 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). France have Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic) and Nicolas Batum (Charlotte Hornets).

Serbia are led by Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with support from Boban Marjanovic (Dallas Mavericks), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings) and Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento Kings). Australia's roster features Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns) and Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers).

NBA veterans Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns) and Marc Gasol (Toronto Raptors) lead Spain, winners of the 2006 World Cup, alongside Juancho Hernangomez (Denver Nuggets) and Willy Hernangomez (Charlotte Hornets).

Why aren't the biggest US stars playing?

It isn't uncommon for the US World Cup roster to be younger in nature, while the Olympic roster tends to have much more star power.

Most big-name players have cited concerns over their schedule as their reason for pulling out. Take Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as an example. They're now team-mates with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that many people think could reach the NBA Finals.

If they make a deep playoff run, this is how the 2019-20 season would look for them: World Cup, followed by about a week off before Clippers training camp, then an 82-game regular season, then two months of playoff basketball and finally Olympic team duties in July 2020.

That's a lot of basketball without a break, and it definitely scared off some players from being part of the US World Cup squad.

Who are the tournament favourites?

Despite their depleted roster, Team USA are World Cup favourites by a wide margin. Serbia, led by Jokic, will be very strong contenders. Spain and France should be very good as well, but the Americans - ranked No 1 in the world by FIBA - will be the team to beat.

Who is coaching Team USA?

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was picked as Mike Krzyzewski's successor with the national team in 2015, about a year before the Duke coach finished his USA Basketball tenure with another Olympic gold at the Rio Games.

Popovich oversaw a brief camp last summer, but this World Cup will be his first real competition as head coach for the Americans. He'll be assisted in China by Golden State's Steve Kerr, Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce and Villanova's Jay Wright.

