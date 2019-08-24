Australian Boomers hand Team USA first loss since 2006 in World Cup warm-up

Patty Mills starred with 30 points as the Australian Boomers handed Team USA their first defeat in almost 13 years in a pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition game on Saturday.

Game leaders USA Basketball Points: Kemba Walker - 22

Assists: Marcus Smart - 3

Rebounds: Harrison Barnes - 6 Australian Boomers Points: Patty Mills - 30

Assists: Joe Ingles - 7

Rebounds: Andrew Bogut - 9

The Boomers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to record a famous 98-94 victory.

It was the first loss for the US in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 World Championship semi-finals against Greece. The Americans won the bronze medal game of that tournament, and then were unbeaten through the cycles for the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

Add all that up, and it was a 78-game winning streak for the US, the longest in program history. And it's now over.

"They wanted it more than us tonight," US guard Kemba Walker said. "Lesson learned for us."

USA Basketball are ranked No 1 in FIBA's world rankings, but so far in the run-up to this World Cup - with most of the top NBA All-Stars deciding to not play this summer - the Americans have not looked like a lock for more gold.

They beat Spain by nine points in Anaheim, California on August 16, needed a big second half to defeat Australia by 16 on Thursday, and then let a second-half lead slip away Saturday.

Image: Mills is guarded by Donovan MItchell

Playing against his San Antonio coach, US coach Gregg Popovich, Mills scored Australia's last 10 points.

"It was awesome," Mills said.

Walker scored 22 points for the US, and Harrison Barnes had 20.

Donovan Mitchell's three-pointer with 1:05 left got the US within 97-94, the Americans forced a stop on the ensuing possession and had two chances to tie, but Mitchell's three-pointer was off, Joe Harris missed a corner three a few seconds later and Mills iced the game with a free throw.

Image: Aron Baynes and Myles Turner battle for possession

Aron Baynes left the floor with his head back, screaming in celebration as he slapped hands with delirious countrymen. Andrew Bogut and Joe Ingles grabbed their kids and brought them on the floor for a look.

Bogut scored 16 points, Ingles had 15 and Baynes scored 13 for the Australians.

"Obviously, this was a great step for us," Ingles said.

Baynes powered in for a score that put Australia up 82-76 with 8:25 remaining, just before Barnes answered with a three-point play for the US to start an 8-0 run that put the Americans back on top. There were four lead changes in the final quarter, the last coming when Ingles made a step-back three-pointer with 3:35 left for an 88-87 lead.

Image: Andrew Bogut celebrates with Mills

Mills did the rest.

He banked in a long three for a four-point lead, added a lay-up to put his country up six with 1:50 left and clinched it with the last free throw.

The US led by one at the half and went up 68-58 midway through the third on a dunk by Jayson Tatum, but the Australians got right back into the game. Mills scored eight points in 45 seconds, including a pair of three-pointers, to get Australia within one with 2:40 left in the third.

"That's a great team and they've been together a long time," Barnes said. "They play a great style of basketball."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.