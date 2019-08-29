BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson to work out for Philadelphia 76ers

BIG3 league MVP Joe Johnson could be set for a return to the NBA following reports that he will work out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson will complete his first season in the BIG3, a three-on-three pro basketball league founded by Ice Cube that features All-Stars, Hall of Famers and world champions, on Sunday, when he leads his Triplets against the Killer 3's in the league's championship game in Los Angeles.

But the Big BIG3 MVP spent Wednesday in Philadelphia preparing for life after the three-on-three circuit's title game: a possible return to the NBA.

Johnson, 38, will work out for the 76ers on Thursday, ESPN's The Undefeated reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Johnson also has generated interest for possible workouts from the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry and executive vice president David Griffin attended last weekend's BIG3 playoffs in New Orleans and watched Johnson play.

Johnson was a seven-time All-Star in 17 NBA seasons, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and 3.9 assists in his career. From 2005-10 with Atlanta, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 376 games.

Image: Johnson throws an outlet pass during a Houston Rockets game

He last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, appearing for both the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets.

In his first season in the BIG3, Johnson led the league in scoring (21.9 PPG) and assists (3.9 APG). He also finished fourth in rebounds (7.5 RPG) and second in steals (1.1 per game). His four four-point baskets were twice as many as any other player in the league produced.

ESPN is also reporting that 10-year veteran Spencer Hawes will try out with the 76ers, as well. He last played in the NBA in 2016-17 and spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League team.

