Philadelphia 76ers to honour Charles Barkley with statue

The Philadelphia 76ers will honour former player Charles Barkley by unveiling a statue of the Hall of Fame forward.

The statue of Barkley, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the 76ers after being selected fifth overall in the 1984 NBA Draft, will be presented on September 13 outside their training facility in Camden, New Jersey.

Barkley made five straight All-Star teams and averaged 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds during his time with Philadelphia and still ranks in the top 10 in club history in offensive rebounds (first), defensive rebounds (first), field-goal percentage (second), total rebounds (third), free throws (fourth), steals (fifth), points (fifth), field goals (sixth) and minutes played (eighth).

27:08 Relive the best 100 dunks of the 2018-19 NBA season.

His number 34 was retired by the team in 2001 and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

His sculpture will join those of fellow franchise greats Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones along 76ers Legends Walk.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.