Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura to sit out rest of World Cup for Japan

Washington Wizards rookie Hachimura will miss the rest of the World Cup for Japan due to knee discomfort and fatigue.

Team Japan has a couple of meaningless games remaining in the World Cup so it's a no-brainer for Hachimura to watch them from the sidelines and rest up for the start of training camp. The rookie's knee discomfort shouldn't be an issue come training camp, as the injury is more of a precaution.

After Japan's game against the United States, team officials announced that Hachimura's World Cup is over and said the Wizards also had a say in the decision to keep Hachimura, who was a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft, out of the classification round.

As the host nation, Japan already has a spot in the tournament at next year's Tokyo Olympics so there is no need to push the Wizards rookie harder than necessary.

0:33 Japan's Rui Hachimura posterizes Turkey's Ersan Ilyasova at the FIBA World Cup

"I love Team Japan," Hachimura said. "This was a difficult decision for the Wizards, Japan Basketball, and myself to make.

"I am still learning about my body and trust that the Wizards and Japan Basketball are doing everything they can to help me be the best I can be for the NBA season and the 2020 Olympics."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.