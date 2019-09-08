Spain crush Serbia while Argentina smash Poland at FIBA World Cup

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the FIBA World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday.

All four sides had booked their quarter-final spots with a match to spare and the results mean that Spain will face Poland and Serbia lock horns with Argentina for places in the semi-finals.

France play Australia on Monday for top spot in their pool with both teams already through to the last eight.

Also on Monday, holders the United States meet Brazil and the Czech Republic play Greece with all four sides in that group still in contention to reach the knockout rounds.