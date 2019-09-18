Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis aim to drive Dallas Mavericks into new era

The Dallas Mavericks turn to potential superstar duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to drive the team into a new era.

Dallas Mavericks 2018-19 record: 33-49, did not qualify for the playoffs Key additions: Seth Curry (free agency), Delon Wright (trade), Boban Marjanovic (free agency) Key departures: Dirk Nowitzki, Trey Burke

The lowdown

The Mavs have been stuck in mediocrity since winning the NBA title in 2011, but that was secondary to a pair of emotional events. The arrival of a projected franchise saviour and the departure of another. Nowitzki and Doncic made for a heck of a season and the changing of the guard couldn't have been more timely or gone smoother.

Nowitzki, the greatest figure in franchise history, made way for Doncic, the Kia Rookie of the Year. Both gave fans a reason to pay attention to the Mavericks because nothing else about the season was compelling.

Doncic took the reins from the outset and displayed unusual poise, guts and skills for a rookie.

On one level this was no surprise as he'd been a professional for years in Europe. His dribbling and shooting made him a tough assignment, given his size (6ft 7in) and comfort zone on the floor. His courage under fire gave coach Rick Carlisle every reason to draw plays for Doncic - who averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists per game - when games got tight.

The other event that caused tremors in Dallas was the mid-season trade that gave Doncic a partner for the future: Kristaps Porzingis. The 7ft 3in 'unicorn' and the Knicks had a falling out and the Mavs benefitted. Dallas sent a package of players (including first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr, whose game clashed with Doncic's) and picks and came away with a potential star.

Porzingis was on a special arc before suffering a knee injury that cost him the entire season. His type is too rare, and the Mavs took a leap of faith that no one could fault.

Summer summary

The Mavericks came into the off-season with big cash to spend and even bigger dreams, yet couldn't find anyone special to take their money. Add the fact that Porzingis and Doncic make for a pair of attractive potential team-mates, it was mildly surprising the Mavericks struck out.

There was no Kawhi Leonard (a pipe dream, anyway), no Kemba Walker (he might have fit well next to Doncic), no Jimmy Butler and not even Danny Green. It's not a stretch to say the Mavs had to settle, which they did, bringing back Curry for a second stint and adding Wright and Marjanovich, three rotational players on the cheap.

Essentially, the Mavs' big off-season move came a few months earlier when they added Porzingis. Curry managed to earn himself decent free agent money by playing well off the bench last season in Portland. Wright is an athletic wing who probably hasn't reached his full potential just yet. And Marjanovich? Well, he's big.

Was this a disappointment? A team without any Draft choices (their No 1 went to the Hawks in the Doncic-Trae Young trade) could have used help in free agency and didn't get anything special. Not only that, they didn't even get any interviews with the biggest names in free agency (Leonard, Kevin Durant, etc). Wasn't Mark Cuban's team supposed to be a destination spot, given all the charms of Dallas and the reputation of the franchise?

Instead, they used their money to hand out contract extensions, starting with Porzingis. The move was largely expected once the trade happened. Still, giving five years and $158m to a player who has yet to demonstrate a bounce-back from injury does come with a degree of risk.

Should Porzingis pass all the tests and return to the form he had in New York, he and Doncic should be quite a young tandem. The Mavericks hope that becomes the centre-piece that attracts free agents in the future.

Wright became the Mavs' top off-season target by default. He's tapping into his potential and is more athletic and defensive-minded than Doncic and therefore could be a proper fit in the backcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith, a quality role player, was extended for three more years at $12m. With the Mavericks working without any prime Draft picks this summer, retaining young players became a priority.

The Mavs also kept frontcourt youngsters Maxi Kleber (27) and Dwight Powell (28) around via extensions this summer. Again, the Mavs used their surplus to maintain stability without sacrificing much in terms of future cap flexibility.

What the Mavs wanted to do this summer was add a solid young veteran to round out a 'Big Three'. But that star search must be pushed to next summer or, if the Mavs get lucky, a disgruntled star might land on the trade market during the upcoming season.

Which means, with the exception of Porzingis, the Mavs have no choice but to run it back this season with essentially the same club as a year ago.

They won't have Nowitzki for the first time in 21 years, and the shine of that 2011 championship is much dimmer now.

The Mavs haven't advanced beyond the first round since then, and reaching the playoffs in 2019-20 in the stacked West might be too much to ask of a young team.

At least they begin the post-Nowitzki era with Doncic and Porzingis and a clear vision and blueprint. If only Cuban can find another star to take his money.

