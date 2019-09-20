WNBA: Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones propel Connecticut Sun to 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles Sparks

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semi-finals.

Thursday night's WNBA playoff scores Los Angeles Sparks 68-94 Connecticut Sun - Sun lead 2-0

Las Vegas Aces 91-103 Washington Mystics - Mystics lead 2-0

Los Angeles Sparks 68-94 Connecticut Sun

Image: Jonquel Jones is guarded by Riquna Williams in Game 2

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semi-finals.

Jones and Williams got the Connecticut Sun going in the third quarter and the team never looked back.

"I think we brought a different type of energy. LA came out and hit us in our mouth," Williams said of the Sparks' early lead. "You know we had to come out and withstand their runs, stay mentally strong. We know basketball is a game of runs. We went on our run and kept our foot on the gas."

The Sun led by one at the half before Williams helped blow the game open. She scored 13 of her points in the third quarter to the delight of her dad, Don, who was courtside wearing her No 10 jersey.

Connecticut led 70-57 after three quarters and scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth to dash any hopes Los Angeles had of a comeback. Sparks coach Derek Fisher pulled his starters with 5:31 left and his team down 23 points.

Riquna Williams added 14 for the Sparks, who will have to win three straight games to make the WNBA Finals for the third time in five years.

The 29 rebounds by Connecticut in the first half broke the WNBA playoff mark for a half. Four teams held the previous record of 28, most recently the 2017 Mystics. Connecticut finished the game with 46 to Los Angeles' 24.

Las Vegas Aces 91-103 Washington Mystics

Image: Emma Meesseman celebrates her exceptional performance in the Mystics' Game 2 win over the Aces

Emma Meesseman tied a career high with 30 points in her second consecutive exceptional performance as the Washington Mystics defeated the Las Vegas Aces 103-91 to take a 2-0 lead in their WNBA semi-final series.

"It's easier to take my shot when it goes in," said Meesseman, who hit 5-of-7 attempts from three-point range. "I know that when you kind of have the hot hand, just keep shooting. That's what I did."

Natasha Cloud added 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, while Elena Delle Donne scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the day she received her second MVP award.

Live WNBA: Washington @ Las Vegas Sunday 22nd September 10:00pm

The Mystics can wrap up the best-of-five series and seal a return to the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces, who have lost four of five meetings against the Mystics this year between the regular season and playoffs.

Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas, who fought back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to take a brief lead in the third, only to fade late.

Washington took control with a 10-0 run in the third quarter.

Meesseman hit a three-pointer on Cloud's kickout, then fed LaToya Sanders for a lay-up that resulted in a three-point play. Cloud then found Kristi Toliver for another triple, before Delle Donne hit a free throw to make it 75-64. The Aces got no closer than eight afterward.

Delle Donne accepted her MVP trophy from league commissioner Cathy Engelbert at halfcourt prior to tip-off.

During the 2019 season, Delle Donne became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50 per cent from the field, over 40 per cent from three-point territory and over 90 per cent from the free throw line.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.