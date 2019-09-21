Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA board of governors agree stiffer tampering rules

Saturday 21 September 2019 06:55, UK

Adam Silver
Image: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'the ultimate goal is compliance'

Seeking to enforce compliance with tampering and salary-cap circumvention, the NBA board of governors on Friday unanimously passed a number of stiffer measures.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

With the league seeking a "culture of compliance," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the new rule changes could involve, "Suspending executives, taking away draft picks, voiding contracts. All those provisions are on the table. The ultimate goal is compliance."

Speaking after two days of meetings in New York, Silver added, "Our teams want to know that they're competing on a level playing field and frankly don't want to feel disadvantaged if they are adhering to our existing rules."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

If a player/agent solicits unauthorised benefits or contact regarding contract matters, a team must be notified within 24 hours, under the new rule changes.

Also, five teams each year will be randomly audited to make sure no rules have been broken.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Fines for tampering with team or player personnel would increase from $5m to $10m, and increase to $6m for a team and $250,000 for a player for unauthorised agreements.

Other changes approved by the board included adapting language in the league regarding traveling violations and establishing a deadline for teams to submit line-ups 30 minutes before game time, 20 minutes more than previously stated.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK