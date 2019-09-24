Kevin Durant could return to action before end of 2019-20 season - reports

Kevin Durant could potentially return to action before the end of the 2019-20 season, according to reports.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that "the feeling within the league" is that the injured Durant could make his Brooklyn Nets debut before the end of the 2019-20 season.
Durant suffered a torn Achilles on June 10 during the NBA Finals, and a return late in the 2019-20 season would represent a recovery period of roughly nine or 10 months.
That would be on the short end when it comes to recovering from a ruptured Achilles.
When asked about Durant's progress, Nets team-mate Spencer Dinwiddie said: "I know KD is taking the rehab process ultra-serious. He wants to come back as soon as it is appropriate, [he is] and healthy and [it is] the right decision for him.
"The beautiful part about this is, the man is 7ft and one of the best shooters of all time.
"At worst, you get Dirk [Nowitzki], and Dirk was a monster.
"So we're ready for [Durant] to come back whenever he wants to and whenever he's ready to do so, and we know that he's going to be a phenomenal major piece of our roster."
